Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Atletico win the battle of state champions with Jair goal; MLB roundup: Jays belt 8 HRs in record-setting rout of Red Sox and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Atletico win battle of state champions with Jair goal

Advertisement

Atletico Mineiro won a battle of state champions in Brazil on Sunday when they beat Sao Paulo 1-0 at home. Jair got the only goal of the game for the Minas Gerais state champions after 17 minutes when he tapped in from close range after fine work from Hulk and Horan.

MLB roundup: Jays belt 8 HRs in record-setting rout of Red Sox

Teoscar Hernandez slugged two of the Blue Jays' eight home runs and had a career-high six RBIs, Robbie Ray struck out 10 over six innings of three-run ball and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday afternoon. Hernandez had a pair of three-run blasts, Bo Bichette (4-for-5) launched a three-run bomb and scored five runs, Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run shot and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the third straight game for his majors-leading 21st homer. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Marcus Semien, and Cavan Biggio each added solo shots in Toronto's 20-hit attack.

NBA-Nuggets center Jokic apologises after being ejected against Suns

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has apologized after the NBA's MVP was ejected for taking a swing at Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne in Sunday's Western Conference semi-final exit. Jokic caught Payne across the face as the Serbian attempted to steal the ball with 3:52 remaining in the third quarter.

Soccer-Eriksen had cardiac arrest but test results are normal, Danish team doctor says

Denmark's Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland, his team's doctor confirmed on Sunday, but the reason remained unclear. "He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defib (defibrillation)," Morten Boesen told a news conference, adding that Eriksen remained in hospital for further tests after his collapse on Saturday.

Olympics-Kalisz books first spot on US swim team for Tokyo

Chase Kalisz secured the first spot on the U.S. Olympic swim team for the Tokyo Games after winning the men's 400m individual medley at the trials in Omaha, Nebraska on Sunday. Rio silver medallist Kalisz touched in a time of 4:09.09 ahead of Jay Litherland (4:10.33), who also booked a place on the team.

Golf-Hadley on Palmetto collapse: 'freakin' awful'

Chesson Hadley was on the cusp of his first PGA Tour win in seven years on Sunday until a disastrous finish at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree where he bogeyed the final three holes to finish one shot back. Hadley, who missed the cut in 10 of his last 12 events, started the final round with a four-shot lead but fell apart in spectacular fashion as he carded a four-over-par 75 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina.

Soccer-Brazil open Copa America with 3-0 win over Venezuela

Brazil opened the 2021 Copa America with a 3-0 win over a depleted Venezuela on Sunday, dominating their inexperienced opponents from start to finish in a one-sided match. Defender Marquinhos scored the opening goal midway through the first half when he was fortunate to see his back heel squirm through a defender's legs and into the net.

Tennis-French Open done and dusted, Djokovic on track for calendar Slam

Novak Djokovic has a real shot at becoming the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Grand Slam titles in a calendar year after the Serb added the French Open to his Australian Open title on Sunday, seven-times major winner Mats Wilander said. The claycourt Grand Slam has been the most difficult major for Djokovic to win, Sunday's victory only his second at Roland Garros, and he heads to Wimbledon next where he is the two-time defending champion.

Olympics-Take your condoms home: social distancing and sex in the Olympic village

Tokyo Olympic organizers plan to give away about 150,000 condoms at next month's Games but are telling athletes to take them home rather than use them in the Olympic village where social distancing rules and coronavirus measures are the top priority. Large numbers of condoms have been given out at the Games since the 1988 Seoul Olympics to raise awareness of HIV and AIDS, and organizers said the International Olympic Committee had requested their continued distribution.

Tennis-Calendar Grand Slam possible this year, says Djokovic

For the second time in six years, Novak Djokovic is halfway to a calendar-year sweep of all four Grand Slam titles after winning the French Open for a second time on Sunday. The 34-year-old dug deep into his reserves of resilience to hit back from two sets down against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and increase his Grand Slam tally to 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)