Soccer-Eriksen's condition still stable after collapse

Danish player Christian Eriksen's condition is still stable and "good" since he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland.

"We are in touch with him. We were in touch with him yesterday and today. (His) condition is the same as yesterday, stable, good," Jakob Hoeyer, communications director at the Danish football association, told reporters on Monday.

