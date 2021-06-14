Left Menu

Soccer-Denmark draw strength as team mate Eriksen remains stable

Danish player Christian Eriksen's condition remains stable after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland, the Danish football association's communications director told reporters on Monday. "We were in touch with him yesterday and today.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:26 IST
Soccer-Denmark draw strength as team mate Eriksen remains stable
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Danish player Christian Eriksen's condition remains stable after he suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland, the Danish football association's communications director told reporters on Monday.

"We were in touch with him yesterday and today. (His) condition is the same as yesterday - stable, good," Jakob Hoeyer told reporters. Denmark's other players, meanwhile, said they would play their coming games in the Euros in honour of their team mate, who collapsed in the 42nd minute of the match on Saturday and was treated on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

"We're still in the tournament. Now, we have to try to see if we can win this and do it for Christian and do it for all the fans who sat with us and were just as powerless in the situation as we were," Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel told broadcaster DR. "I have no doubt that this team has the unity, the strength to be able to come together and go out and do something special", he added.

Schmeichel said he had also visited Eriksen at the hospital: "It was damn nice to see him smile and laugh and be himself and just feel that he is there. It was a great experience and something that has helped me a lot". Schmeichel and other players were meeting the press for the first time since the match against Finland, which the Danes lost 0-1.

Denmark still has a chance of reviving their Euro 2020 hopes in the final two Group B games against Belgium on Thursday and Russia on June 21. "We all play for Christian. That's for sure," Danish player Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg told DR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021