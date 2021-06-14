Left Menu

Daley Blind hit hard by Eriksen''s collapse at Euro 2020

He was hugged by Netherlands coach Frank de Boer and other team staff before sitting down.Denmarks team doctor said Eriksens heart stopped and that he was gone before being resuscitated with a defibrillator after collapsing during the teams match against Finland on Saturday.Today I had to overcome a mental hurdle for myself to play, said Blind, who had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart muscle in 2019.For me it was recognisable, Blind told Dutch broadcaster NOS after the match in Amsterdam.

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-06-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 15:54 IST
Daley Blind hit hard by Eriksen''s collapse at Euro 2020
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Netherlands defender Daley Blind had to overcome a ''mental hurdle'' to play in the European Championship match against Ukraine after watching television images of former teammate Christian Eriksen collapse a day earlier.

Blind was clearly emotional when he was substituted in the second half of the Netherlands' 3-2 victory at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday. He was hugged by Netherlands coach Frank de Boer and other team staff before sitting down.

Denmark's team doctor said Eriksen's heart stopped and that ''he was gone'' before being resuscitated with a defibrillator after collapsing during the team's match against Finland on Saturday.

''Today I had to overcome a mental hurdle for myself to play,'' said Blind, who had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted after being diagnosed with an inflamed heart muscle in 2019.

''For me it was recognisable,'' Blind told Dutch broadcaster NOS after the match in Amsterdam. ''That's what made it so heavy for me and my family. My parents and wife.'' Eriksen was a fan favourite in Amsterdam when he played for Ajax from 2010-13. He later moved to Tottenham and Inter Milan, where he is a teammate of Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij.

Two orange-clad fans held a sign saying ''Eriksen Stay Strong'' next to a picture of a heart and the player's No. 10 Denmark shirt.

The fans in the stadium cheered as screens showed a message in Dutch saying ''Get well Christian.'' Blind said he considered not playing on Sunday.

''The images from yesterday ... of Eriksen had a big impact on me and made me realise a lot,'' Blind said. ''And that makes the moment difficult for me to step onto the pitch today.'' Netherlands coach Frank de Boer, who also worked with Eriksen during his time at Ajax, said he went through an ''emotional rollercoaster'' after seeing what happened to Eriksen, who is stable condition in a hospital in Copenhagen.

''For Daley Blind, it was of course very emotional,'' De Boer said.

Eriksen's collapse also revived memories of Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri, who was left with severe brain damage after collapsing during a preseason friendly in Austria in 2017. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021