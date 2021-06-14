Soccer-No Tierney in Scotland team to face Czech Republic

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:45 IST
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay
Defender Kieran Tierney was a surprise absentee from the Scotland team to face Czech Republic in their opening Euro 2020 Group D match at Hampden Park on Monday.

The Arsenal fullback was not even listed among the substitutes in Steve Clarke's side, while there was no place in the starting lineup for talented midfielder Billy Gilmour, with Stuart Armstrong selected to start alongside Scott McTominay and John McGinn. Ryan Christie was preferred to Che Adams to start up front alongside Lyndon Dykes for the Scots, who are playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

The Czechs, playing in their seventh straight European Championship, will be anchored in midfield by Tomas Soucek while their main goal threat will come from Patrik Schick up front who has netted 11 times in 26 international appearances. Scotland: David Marshall; Stephen O'Donnell, Andrew Robertson (captain), Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry; Scott McTominay, John McGinn, Stuart Armstrong; Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Christie

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Ondrej Celustka, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Jan Boril; Vladimir Darida (captain), Lukas Masopust, Tomas Soucek, Jakub Jankto, Alex Kral; Patrik Schick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

