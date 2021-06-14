Left Menu

Soccer-Witsel likely to make comeback on Thursday

But De Bruyne is scheduled to take part in his first training session with Belgium on Monday as he works his way back to fitness after a double facial fracture and Hazard played 20 minutes on Saturday as Belgium opened their campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over Russia in St Petersburg. “I was very happy with his appearance and think it was a massive step forward.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 17:46 IST
Soccer-Witsel likely to make comeback on Thursday
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is contemplating giving Axel Witsel a chance to play against Denmark in Thursday’s Euro 2020 match, completing a remarkably quick recovery from a serious Achilles tendon injury. Martinez said Witsel was fit to play in the Group B encounter in Copenhagen after working his way back to full fitness.

The 32-year-old midfielder, with 110 caps, is one of the pillars of the Belgian team but his chances of competing at the European Championship looked negligible after tearing an Achilles tendon in January while playing for Borussia Dortmund. After undergoing surgery, he was told it would take nine months before he could play again. However, Martinez said Witsel's disciplined and simple-minded rehabilitation has allowed him to return way ahead of schedule.

The Belgian coach took a gamble on including Witsel in his 26-man squad for the tournament but said, at the time, he only expected the midfield enforcer to play in the knockout stages. But now Witsel, who been in full training with the Belgian side for more than a week, had even further accelerated his return.

“The original plan was that he would play 20 minutes against Finland ... otherwise I would not have picked him,” Martinez told reporters referring to their last group game in St Petersburg next Monday. "But he will now be able to play against Denmark.”

One week ago, Belgium’s prospects looked bleak without Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne and captain Eden Hazard, who had done little training with the squad in their first week of Euro preparations after an injury-filled season at Real Madrid. But De Bruyne is scheduled to take part in his first training session with Belgium on Monday as he works his way back to fitness after a double facial fracture and Hazard played 20 minutes on Saturday as Belgium opened their campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over Russia in St Petersburg.

“I was very happy with his appearance and think it was a massive step forward. He is playing again with freedom and intuition," Martinez added. “Now it will be important that he shows this over 90 minutes. Against Denmark, he will have to see more action.” (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021