'These quicks are dominating': Kohli on Ishant and Siraj

India skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the dominating performance of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj in the nets and in the intra-squad game as the team gears up for the final of the World Test Championships at the Ageas Bowl.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:07 IST
Kohli with Siraj and Ishant (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the dominating performance of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj in the nets and in the intra-squad game as the team gears up for the final of the World Test Championships at the Ageas Bowl. "These quicks are dominating every day," tweeted Kohli alongside a picture with Siraj and Ishant.

The Indian side is currently playing an intra-squad game in Southampton. The Indian cricket team had landed in Southampton on June 3 and after that, every member of the touring contingent underwent three days of mandatory hard quarantine. At the Hampshire Bowl, the players were tested again before commencing a period of managed isolation. Regular tests will be conducted during the period of isolation.

Prior to departing for England, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said that going ahead, the International Cricket Council (ICC) should look to make the final of the WTC a best-of-three contest and it could be played like a three-match series. India and New Zealand will lock horns in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, beginning June 18. The Kiwis will now enter the bio-bubble for the summit clash having defeated England in the two-match Test series.

Meanwhile, women's Test vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Monday said the players picked the brain of men's Test team deputy Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the one-off Test match against England. India and England women will lock horns in a one-off Test beginning June 16 at Bristol. After that, both sides will square off in three ODIs and three T20Is. (ANI)

