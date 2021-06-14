Left Menu

Olympics-Yee added to Britain triathlon squad

Yee, 23, secured his first World Series victory in the World Triathlon Series event in Leeds earlier this month and will make his Olympic debut in Tokyo, with two-times champion Alistair Brownlee missing out. "I was massively inspired after watching London 2012 in my home city, and now to be selected to represent Team GB after the delay, COVID and the challenges everyone has been through, I am delighted," Yee said in a statement.

Triathlete Alex Yee has been selected to represent Britain at the Olympic Games and will join Jonny Brownlee, Vicky Holland, Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown in the squad, the British Olympic Association said on Monday.

"I was massively inspired after watching London 2012 in my home city, and now to be selected to represent Team GB after the delay, COVID and the challenges everyone has been through, I am delighted," Yee said in a statement. "It's been a whirlwind since Leeds last weekend and it's all coming round pretty quickly. I'm going to get my head down for the next few weeks and prepare as best I can."

The 33-year-old Alistair Brownlee was disqualified from the event in Leeds after he was adjudged to have "ducked" American rival Chase McQueen during the swimming leg. The men's Olympic triathlon takes place on July 26, with the women's event the following day. The new mixed relay event is scheduled for July 31.

