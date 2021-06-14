Left Menu

Cricket-Best-of-three WTC final not realistic, says ICC

Deciding the World Test Championship (WTC) in a best-of-three final is not a realistic idea in a crowded calendar, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday. India and New Zealand will contest a one-off match in Southampton on Friday for test cricket's biggest honour, along with the Test Championship Mace and a winners' cheque of $1.6 million.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:39 IST
Cricket-Best-of-three WTC final not realistic, says ICC

Deciding the World Test Championship (WTC) in a best-of-three final is not a realistic idea in a crowded calendar, the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

India and New Zealand will contest a one-off match in Southampton on Friday for test cricket's biggest honour, along with the Test Championship Mace and a winners' cheque of $1.6 million. India coach Ravi Shastri has said a best-of-three final would be an ideal way to determine the winner at the end of the WTC's two-year cycle.

ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice said that would be possible only "in a perfect world". "The reality of the international cricket schedule is that we're not going to have that month or so, blocking out a month or so for all the teams in the tournament for a final...," Allardice told a virtual news conference. "That's why (a) one-match final was decided upon."

The WTC was launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for five-day international cricket, following the successes of the T20 and 50-over world cups.. Australia and England were in the race before India and New Zealand pulled ahead to grab the top two spots in the WTC final.

"We were really pleased with the way it played out," Allardice said of the qualification process. "It was obvious that the interest in certain series wasn't just restricted to the two teams involved, " he said. "It was coming from all over the cricketing world and I think to bring that sort of context to test cricket is a real step forward."

The ICC has approved concussion substitutes as well as COVID-19 replacement, which was introduced last year, for this year's final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021