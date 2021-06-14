Left Menu

Soccer-Arnautovic apologises to North Macedonia for angry goal celebration

"There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologise - especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania," Arnautovic, who has Serbian background, said on Instagram. "I would like to say one thing very clearly: I am not a racist.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 19:52 IST
Soccer-Arnautovic apologises to North Macedonia for angry goal celebration
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic on Monday apologised for his angry reaction towards North Macedonia supporters after scoring in their 3-1 victory over the European Championship debutants, but he denied using racist language against them. Arnautovic, who came on as a second-half substitute and struck late in Sunday's comfortable victory, appeared furious as he celebrated his goal before captain David Alaba stepped in to restrict him.

Some media reports said that the 32-year-old's anger was also directed at North Macedonian players Egzon Bejtulai and Gjanni Alioski, both of whom have Albanian roots. "There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to apologise - especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania," Arnautovic, who has Serbian background, said on Instagram.

"I would like to say one thing very clearly: I am not a racist. I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity. Everyone who knows me is aware of that." Serbia does not recognise the independence of its former province Kosovo, while there is historic tension between Serbia and North Macedonia.

Austria take on the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Thursday, while North Macedonia next play Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021