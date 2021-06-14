Left Menu

Woman trains men to box in Egyptian agricultural heartland

"I didn't used to like it because I was worried about my face, about being hit." Yet Saqr began to do well, winning several championships and more than 10 medals before starting to coach two years ago. Now a working mother with one son, she trains around 20 men between the ages of 18 and 30. As you know, in Upper (southern) Egypt, it was hard (to coach) in sports like boxing," said Saqr.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:24 IST
Woman trains men to box in Egyptian agricultural heartland

Twice a week in a small gym room in the Egyptian city of Beni Suef, 36-year-old Sabah Saqr coaches young men and boys to box. A woman coaching men may not be that unusual in the capital, but in Beni Suef, which lies 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Cairo in an agricultural area, tradition often limits women's roles.

"I started boxing by accident," said Saqr, who was spotted by a coach impressed by her strength and energy. "I didn't used to like it because I was worried about my face, about being hit." Yet Saqr began to do well, winning several championships and more than 10 medals before starting to coach two years ago.

Now a working mother with one son, she trains around 20 men between the ages of 18 and 30. "At first this situation wasn't accepted. As you know, in Upper (southern) Egypt, it was hard (to coach) in sports like boxing," said Saqr. "In addition the fact that it is a girl doing the training made it a bit harder."

She says her serious approach helped her gain respect and trust. "For a woman to train a man isn't a very good thing in Upper Egypt," said Amr Salah Eldin, who trains with Saqr after overcoming his initial reluctance.

But her "experience and excellence" amid a lack of boxing coaches in Beni Suef made him give it a try and he now enjoys training with her, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021