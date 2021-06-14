Left Menu

Euro 2020: Patrik Schick's brilliance helps Czech Republic defeat Scotland

Patrik Schick scored a brace as the Czech Republic defeated Scotland 2-0 in the Group D encounter of the ongoing European Championships here at Hampden Park on Monday.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:40 IST
Euro 2020: Patrik Schick's brilliance helps Czech Republic defeat Scotland
Patrik Schick in action against Scotland (Photo/ UEFA Euro 2020 Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Scotland

Patrik Schick scored a brace as the Czech Republic defeated Scotland 2-0 in the Group D encounter of the ongoing European Championships here at Hampden Park on Monday. The Czech Republic gained full three points from the match against Scotland and they will next lock horns against Croatia on June 18 while Scotland will take on England on the same day.

The first half between Scotland and the Czech Republic saw no goals till the 40th minute. In the 42nd minute, Patrik Schick broke the deadlock and the Czech Republic gained a 1-0 lead. No more goals were scored in the first half. In the first half, Czech Republic had two shots on target while Scotland had just one shot on target. In terms of possession, Scotland held on to the ball for more duration but they were not able to register a goal in the first half.

In the second half, Schick spotted the Scotland goalkeeper way off the mark and he attempted a goal from just inside his own half. The attempt resulted in a marvelous goal the Czech Republic gained a 2-0 lead in the 52nd minute. No more goals were scored in the match and the Czech Republic walked away with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Later in the day, Poland will square off against Slovakia while in another match, Spain will lock horns against Sweden. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021