The following are the top/expected stories at 2105 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-ICC-WTC-ALLARDICE ICC looking at same points per Test win from next WTC cycle: Interim CEO Allardice New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The much-debated World Test Championship points system is set to undergo a change during the second edition where all teams will get ''same standardised number of points'' for winning a game rather than the 120 allocated per series, ICC interim CEO Geoff Allardice said on Monday.

SPO-CRI-WTC-PRASAD India have got enough time to prepare, how quickly they adapt will be key: Prasad By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad feels that a high-on-resources India has got all bases covered to get past a high-on-confidence New Zealand in the World Test Championship final beginning June 18 at Southampton.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-HARMANPREET Picked Rahane's brains, we are mentally prepared for England: Harmanpreet Bristol, Jun 14 (PTI) Indian women's team vice-captain Harmanpreet Kuar on Monday said the squad is mentally prepared to take on mighty hosts England in its first Test in seven years, especially after ''picking the brains'' of red-ball specialist Ajinkya Rahane.

SPO-CRI-WTC-PRIZE MONEY WTC winners to get USD 1.6 million and Test Mace: ICC Dubai, Jun 14 (PTI) The winner of the upcoming World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will walk away with a prize money of USD 1.6 million along with the Test Championship Mace, the International Cricket Council said on Monday.

SPO-CRI-WTC-PITCH Southampton curator aims for 'pace, bounce and carry' in WTC final pitch Southampton, Jun 14 (PTI) Head groundsman at Southampton Simon Lee is aiming to produce a pacy and bouncy pitch for the World Test Championship final with some assistance for spinners later on in the game.

SPO-CRI-NZ-STYRIS-ROHIT Swinging ball could be a problem for Rohit: Scott Styris New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels India opener Rohit Sharma might find it difficult to negotiate the swinging ball during the World Test Championship final against the Kiwis, beginning in Southampton on June 18.

SPO-CRI-ICC-AWARD Mushfiqur, Bryce voted ICC players of the month for May Dubai, Jun 14 (PTI) Former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Scottish all-rounder Kathryn Bryce were on Monday adjudged the ICC Players of the Month for May in the men's and women's categories respectively.

SPO-CRI-TENDULKAR-BLOOD DONATION Sachin Tendulkar donates blood Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar on Monday donated blood to mark the 'World Blood Donor Day'.

The legendary former batsman also urged citizens to come forward and take part in voluntary blood donation.

SPO-FOOT-IND-QUALIFIERS-LD PREVIEW Chhetri one goal off entering all-time top-10 as India meet Afghanistan (Eds: Adds Igor Stimac and Gurpreet Sandhu quotes) Doha, Jun 14 (PTI) Goal-machine Sunil Chhetri will look to add to his tally and enter the all-time top 10 scorers' list as a buoyant India meet Afghanistan in the joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers here on Tuesday.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri finishes encouraging 25th at Palmetto Ridgeland (US), Jun 14 (PTI) Ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a fine four-under 67 in the final round to finish a creditable tied 25th at the Palmetto Championship here.

SPO-HOCK-MANPREET Want to pay tribute to COVID warriors by winning medal in Tokyo: Manpreet Bengaluru, Jun 14 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh says they will leave no stone unturned to end their four decade-long medal drought at the Tokyo Olympics and has vowed to dedicate the achievement to the country's COVID warriors.

SPO-BAD-MALVIKA Malvika wins RSL Lithuanian International crown Kaunas (Lithuania), Jun 14 (PTI) India's Malvika Bansod defeated Rachael Darragh of Ireland in straight games to clinch the women's singles crown at the RSL Lithuanian International badminton tournament here.

