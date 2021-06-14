Left Menu

India seem to be more fearless than I've seen before: England vice-captain Nat Sciver

The Indian womens team has become more fearless than ever, feels Englands newly-appointed vice-captain Nat Sciver, who is hoping that the conditions will favour her team against the opponents heady mix of experience and youth in the upcoming Test here.India and England are set to play a one-off Test from Wednesday.

PTI | Bristol | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:23 IST
India seem to be more fearless than I've seen before: England vice-captain Nat Sciver
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Indian women's team has become more ''fearless'' than ever, feels England's newly-appointed vice-captain Nat Sciver, who is hoping that the conditions will favour her team against the opponents' heady mix of experience and youth in the upcoming Test here.

India and England are set to play a one-off Test from Wednesday. This will be the visiting team's first Test in seven years, a period during which it improved tremendously in the limited overs formats with a dazzling array of talents.

Sciver is aware of that.

''They're an ever-growing side,'' Sciver was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo.

''There's always a new, young talent on the team who isn't afraid to go out there and show what they've got. They seem to be more fearless than I've seen before.

''Couple that with a lot of experience in their team -- with Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami -- they can be a very difficult side to beat. Hopefully in England, in our conditions, we can hone our skills and make sure that we're doing the right things.

''Last time we played India, we weren't very good in that Test match and we didn't play to our potential so hopefully we can do better this time.'' India won the match that was played in 2014.

While India have only played one Test since their last meeting, an innings victory at home over South Africa in November 2014, England have played three, all against Australia in Women's Ashes.

''They don't come around very often so it does bring something different to training and when you're looking at tactics and stats that have been before you can't really go on any of those because they're so few and far between, women's Tests,'' Sciver said.

''So it is a learning curve every time we start to prepare and turn our minds to it. We've had a practice game and we've had a few centre-wicket practices where we're just seeing what works, seeing what doesn't work.'' PTI AH AH KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021