Left Menu

Soccer-Germany won't accept underdogs tag against France

Germany coach Joachim Loew, in his final tournament before stepping down after 15 years in charge, is set to include Leon Goretzka in his squad, with the midfielder having recovered from injury and having trained several times with the team. Midfielder Jonas Hofmann is not expected to feature.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:25 IST
Soccer-Germany won't accept underdogs tag against France
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany on Monday refused to accept the underdogs tag in their Euro 2020 Group F opener against world champions France on Tuesday, saying they were out to win the game and pay back fans for a disappointing World Cup campaign three years ago. The Germans will play their group matches in Munich and captain Manuel Neuer said their shock 2018 World Cup first-round exit meant they had to make amends in front of a 14,000 home crowd.

"It is very important to start with a successful result," goalkeeper Neuer told a virtual news conference. "We know we owe the fans something after the last tournament. We hope to excite them with the way we will play and we need their support." With 2014 world champions Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels back in the squad after more than two years, Germany are going into the tournament with a largely untested team after an overhaul in 2019 was cut short by the COVID-10 pandemic and a string of bad results.

The three-times European champions are not among the title favourites this time, unlike France. "We know France have been successful in the past years," Neuer said. "But we are still a very good team, uncomfortable to play against.

"We have respect for them but we don't see ourselves as the underdogs. We want to win the game here in Munich," he said. Germany coach Joachim Loew, in his final tournament before stepping down after 15 years in charge, is set to include Leon Goretzka in his squad, with the midfielder having recovered from injury and having trained several times with the team.

Midfielder Jonas Hofmann is not expected to feature. "Apart from Jonas, all players trained, including Leon. Leon has done four or five sessions with the team. He has left a very good impression and there seems to be nothing left from his injury," Loew said.

"What will be important tomorrow is to do what the team has showed in the past 14 days," he said. "That we are brimming with ambition and confidence, that we will go into the one-on-ones and we will throw everything into this game." Germany also play European champions Portugal before taking on Hungary in their last group game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021