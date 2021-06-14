Sports News Roundup: Jays belt 8 HRs in record-setting rout of Red Sox; Tennis-Federer wins on return to grass in Halle and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Danish players lament 'no third option' for match after Eriksen's collapse

Advertisement

Danish players expressed dissatisfaction on Monday at the position they were put in after team mate Christian Eriksen's collapse during their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday, having to decide whether to finish the match that evening or the next morning. UEFA offered the players, who gathered in the locker room after witnessing Eriksen being treated on the pitch following a cardiac arrest, the choice of resuming the match on Saturday night or beginning again on Sunday at 1200 local time (1000 GMT).

MLB roundup: Jays belt 8 HRs in record-setting rout of Red Sox

Teoscar Hernandez slugged two of the Blue Jays' eight home runs and had a career-high six RBIs, Robbie Ray struck out 10 over six innings of three-run ball and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday afternoon. Hernandez had a pair of three-run blasts, Bo Bichette (4-for-5) launched a three-run bomb and scored five runs, Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run shot and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the third straight game for his majors-leading 21st homer. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio each added solo shots in Toronto's 20-hit attack.

Tennis-Federer wins on return to grass in Halle

Roger Federer made a winning return to the grass courts with a hard-fought 7-6(4) 7-5 victory over qualifier Ilya Ivashka at Halle on Monday. The Swiss has not played a competitive match on grass since his Wimbledon final defeat by Novak Djokovic almost two years ago, but was quickly back in the routine.

Stars D Stephen Johns announces retirement

Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns is retiring from the NHL, citing his struggles with post-concussion syndrome. Johns hasn't played since appearing in the opener of the 2020 Western Conference quarterfinals against the Calgary Flames, which he left with an unspecified injury.

Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen undergoing detailed examinations, says agent

Christian Eriksen's agent said the player is undergoing detailed examinations after the Denmark international collapsed with a cardiac arrest during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland on Saturday. "We all want to understand what happened to him and he wants to as well. The doctors are doing some detailed examinations, it will take time," Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday cited Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots as saying.

Boxing-McLaren to lead investigation into international boxing

Richard McLaren, who has led investigations into Russian doping and corruption in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), has been put in charge of an investigation into international boxing, the Canadian law professor said on Monday. The International Boxing Association (AIBA) has brought in McLaren Global Sport Solutions to investigate mismanagement and corruption as the cash strapped body looks to restore its Olympic status.

Badminton: Indonesian doubles star Kido dies of heart attack at 36

Indonesian badminton player Markis Kido, an Olympic doubles gold medallist, has died aged 36 from a heart attack, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a tweet on Monday. The doubles specialist won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics partnering Hendra Setiawan, a year after the pair won the men's doubles title at the world championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Tennis-French Open done and dusted, Djokovic on track for calendar Slam

Novak Djokovic has a real shot at becoming the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Grand Slam titles in a calendar year after the Serb added the French Open to his Australian Open title on Sunday, seven-times major winner Mats Wilander said. The claycourt Grand Slam has been the most difficult major for Djokovic to win, Sunday's victory only his second at Roland Garros, and he heads to Wimbledon next where he is the two-time defending champion.

Jaguars LB K'Lavon Chaisson tests positive for COVID-19

Jacksonville second-year linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will be held out of Jaguars' minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday that Chaisson will be retested. Chaisson attended the pass-rush camp hosted by Denver Broncos star Von Miller in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Paralympians still battle misconceptions, says Stockwell

Sports fans still fail to recognize the huge effort and dedication it takes to get on to a Paralympic team, American triathlete Melissa Stockwell said. "Some misconceptions are that with the Paralympics, we just sign up and go to the Games," the Iraq war veteran told Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)