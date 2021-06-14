Soccer-Skriniar lifts Slovakia to 2-1 win over 10-man Poland

Milan Skriniar's second-half goal earned Slovakia a 2-1 win over 10-man Poland in their opening Euro 2020 Group E match on Monday. Skriniar beat Wojciech Szczesny with a low drive in the 69th minute, capitalising on the sending-off of Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak following a second booking for a challenge on Jakub Hromada.

Poland's woes began in the 18th minute when a strike by Robert Mak bounced off Szczesny's near post and slipped into the net after hitting the goalkeeper. The Poles equalised seconds after halftime through Karol Linetty, a surprise starter in Paulo Sousa's team. Slovakia's win put them top of Group E, with Sweden and Spain meeting in their opening match later on Monday in Seville.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)