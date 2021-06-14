Left Menu

Soccer-Skriniar lifts Slovakia to 2-1 win over 10-man Poland

Milan Skriniar's second-half goal earned Slovakia a 2-1 win over 10-man Poland in their opening Euro 2020 Group E match on Monday. The Poles equalised seconds after halftime through Karol Linetty, a surprise starter in Paulo Sousa's team.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:29 IST
Milan Skriniar's second-half goal earned Slovakia a 2-1 win over 10-man Poland in their opening Euro 2020 Group E match on Monday. Skriniar beat Wojciech Szczesny with a low drive in the 69th minute, capitalising on the sending-off of Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak following a second booking for a challenge on Jakub Hromada.

Poland's woes began in the 18th minute when a strike by Robert Mak bounced off Szczesny's near post and slipped into the net after hitting the goalkeeper. The Poles equalised seconds after halftime through Karol Linetty, a surprise starter in Paulo Sousa's team. Slovakia's win put them top of Group E, with Sweden and Spain meeting in their opening match later on Monday in Seville.

