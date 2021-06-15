Left Menu

Soccer-Wembley to allow up to 45,000 fans for Euros semis and final - report

Fans entering the stadium must have to show proof of a negative COVID test or carry a vaccine passport showing they have been protected against the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 00:04 IST
Wembley will be allowed to host up to 45,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of the European Championship as the stadium was granted an exemption from a delay in the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, British media reported on Monday. The reports said the three big matches of the tournament will form part of the government's "Events Research Programme" that gives them flexibility to have the rules on public gatherings to be suspended.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed his plans to lift COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by a month, amid rising cases of the delta variant. Fans entering the stadium must have to show proof of a negative COVID test or carry a vaccine passport showing they have been protected against the novel coronavirus.

England's group stage matches are also part of this programme, with current limitations allowing 22,500 fans into the stadium. On Sunday, England began their campaign with a 1-0 win against Croatia, with the official attendance recorded at 18,497.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

