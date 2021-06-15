Soccer-Swiss warned not to repeat mistakes against Italy

Switzerland can ill afford to repeat mistakes committed in their European Championship opener against Wales if they are to stand any chance against Italy on Wednesday, warned their defensive midfielder Remo Freuler on Monday. The Swiss were disappointed by their 1-1 Group A draw in Baku on Saturday and now have their backs to the wall against Italy in Rome.

"Against Wales, we kind of forgot about pressing at one point, we played too low," Freuler told reporters on Monday. "If we repeat that on Wednesday, it will be too easy for the Italians. But if we play as we know how to do, I think we will be able to do something."

But the Swiss can expect to have less possession, he predicted. They had many chances to score against Wales which they failed to take. "It won't be the same game. We will never have, against Italy, 70% possession of the ball as was the case in Baku. It will be more 50-50, because the two teams on the pitch in Rome will want to play.

"We mustn't play like Turkey and let ourselves be pushed back like they were," said Freuler, who has played for Serie A side Atalanta for the last six seasons. Turkey were beaten 3-0 by Italy in Rome last Friday in the opening game of the tournament. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

