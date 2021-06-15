Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon singles finals to have full capacity crowds

"We are pleased to have worked closely with the government, public health bodies, and our local authority in Merton, to confirm that.....the Championships 2021 will begin on Monday 28 June with 50 per cent capacity across the Grounds, building to full capacity crowds of 15,000 on Centre Court for the Finals weekend," the All England Club said. Wimbledon was cancelled last year for the first time since the Second World War because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 01:00 IST
Tennis-Wimbledon singles finals to have full capacity crowds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

This year's Wimbledon men's and women's singles finals will be played with full crowds in attendance on Centre Court, the All England Club said on Monday. They will be the first outdoor sporting events in the United Kingdom to have capacity crowds since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

The move comes despite British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement on Monday that the final stage of easing lockdown restrictions was being delayed to July 19. "We are pleased to have worked closely with the government, public health bodies, and our local authority in Merton, to confirm that.....the Championships 2021 will begin on Monday 28 June with 50 per cent capacity across the Grounds, building to full capacity crowds of 15,000 on Centre Court for the Finals weekend," the All England Club said.

Wimbledon was cancelled last year for the first time since the Second World War because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom
3
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries; Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement and more

Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021