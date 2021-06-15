Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Jays belt 8 HRs in record-setting rout of Red Sox

Advertisement

Teoscar Hernandez slugged two of the Blue Jays' eight home runs and had a career-high six RBIs, Robbie Ray struck out 10 over six innings of three-run ball and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday afternoon. Hernandez had a pair of three-run blasts, Bo Bichette (4-for-5) launched a three-run bomb and scored five runs, Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run shot and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the third straight game for his majors-leading 21st homer. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Marcus Semien and Cavan Biggio each added solo shots in Toronto's 20-hit attack.

Soccer-Pre-trial hearings begin in Maradona death case

An Argentine prosecutor began hearing evidence on Monday involving seven people accused of contributing to the death of soccer player Diego Maradona. Maradona, the revered former Boca Juniors and Napoli star who had alcohol and drug addictions for many years, died last Nov. 25 from heart failure at the age of 60 after undergoing brain surgery earlier that month.

Stars D Stephen Johns announces retirement

Dallas Stars defenseman Stephen Johns is retiring from the NHL, citing his struggles with post-concussion syndrome. Johns hasn't played since appearing in the opener of the 2020 Western Conference quarterfinals against the Calgary Flames, which he left with an unspecified injury.

Soccer-Denmark's Eriksen undergoing detailed examinations, says agent

Christian Eriksen's agent said the player is undergoing detailed examinations after the Denmark international collapsed with a cardiac arrest during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland on Saturday. "We all want to understand what happened to him and he wants to as well. The doctors are doing some detailed examinations, it will take time," Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport on Monday cited Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots as saying.

Badminton-Indonesian doubles star Kido dies of heart attack at 36

Indonesian badminton player Markis Kido, an Olympic doubles gold medallist, has died aged 36 from a heart attack, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a tweet on Monday. The Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) said in a statement that former player Candra Wijaya witnessed Kido collapse while playing badminton at a sports complex in Tangerang. Kido has played badminton at the venue every Monday.

NBCUniversal CEO says Tokyo Olympics could be most profitable ever for company

NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell said on Monday that the upcoming Tokyo Games could be the most profitable Olympics in NBC’s history. “I think we're pretty optimistic about both the ratings and the economics of the Olympics and advertisers have embraced it,” Shell said at Credit Suisse’s virtual Communications Conference.

Soccer-Messi free kick not enough as Argentina held to draw by Chile

Argentina's Lionel Messi scored one of his trademark free kicks in the first half but Eduardo Vargas equalised for Chile in the second to leave honours even at 1-1 in their Copa America opener in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. When the two sides met in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month, Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo acrobatically saved one Messi free kick and another hit the woodwork but this time the Barcelona player went one better, curling a superb set piece into the corner of the net from 25 meters out after 33 minutes.

Golf-Mickelson shuts out noise in bid for elusive U.S. Open title

Phil Mickelson, fresh off a historic win at the PGA Championship, said on Monday he had a head start on getting reacquainted with Torrey Pines in a bid to bury his U.S. Open demons this week. Mickelson, who has finished runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six times, grew up playing Torrey Pines but due to a redesign wanted to get familiar with the layout that sits atop the cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Jaguars LB K’Lavon Chaisson tests positive for COVID-19

Jacksonville second-year linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will be held out of Jaguars' minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Monday that Chaisson will be retested. Chaisson attended the pass-rush camp hosted by Denver Broncos star Von Miller in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Paralympians still battle misconceptions, says Stockwell

Sports fans still fail to recognize the huge effort and dedication it takes to get on to a Paralympic team, American triathlete Melissa Stockwell said. "Some misconceptions are that with the Paralympics, we just sign up and go to the Games," the Iraq war veteran told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)