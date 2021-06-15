Left Menu

Soccer-Paraguay come from behind to beat Bolivia 3-1 at Copa America

Paraguay went behind to an early penalty but fought back against 10 men in the second half to beat Bolivia 3-1 in their Copa America opener on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 07:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 07:45 IST
Soccer-Paraguay come from behind to beat Bolivia 3-1 at Copa America

Paraguay went behind to an early penalty but fought back against 10 men in the second half to beat Bolivia 3-1 in their Copa America opener on Monday. Bolivia took the lead in the 10th minute from the penalty spot but the game changed in the seconds before halftime when Bolivia’s 19-year-old Jaume Cuellar was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Paraguay equalised with a volley from Kaku after 62 minutes and then Angel Romero put them 2-1 ahead three minutes later when he scored from close range after goalkeeper Ruben Cordano could only parry a goal-bound header. The same player made it 3-1 with 10 minutes left when he finished smartly after a quick break.

The result leaves Paraguay top of Group A, ahead of Argentina and Chile, who drew 1-1 earlier on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
3
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand
4
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021