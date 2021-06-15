Left Menu

Soccer-Belgium v Denmark will be emotional after Eriksen collapse: Tielemans

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans said their Euro 2020 match against Denmark on Thursday will be "emotional," with the players still trying to process Christian Eriksen's collapse on the pitch due to a cardiac arrest.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans said their Euro 2020 match against Denmark on Thursday will be "emotional," with the players still trying to process Christian Eriksen's collapse on the pitch due to a cardiac arrest. The Dane collapsed in the 42nd minute of Saturday's match against Finland and was given CPR before being taken to hospital. The Danish FA's communications director Jakob Hoeyer told reporters on Monday Eriksen's condition remains stable.

"It's going to be an emotional match - we know that, with what happened," Tielemans told reporters on Monday. "You can't just forget about that in a couple of days, we'll never forget that."

Tielemans said he had contacted Leicester City team mate and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to offer his good wishes to Eriksen after the incident. "It's a very difficult moment to go through for everybody in football but also in the world," Tielemans added.

"We definitely don't want to see that live, but that did happen. They (Denmark players) reacted very well and handled it excellently." Belgium are top of Group B after their 3-0 win over Russia in the opener, while Denmark are third following their 1-0 defeat by Finland.

