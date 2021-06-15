Left Menu

Keys starts German Open with 6-3, 6-4 win over Frech

Cornet next faces Canadas Bianca Andreescu.Also, Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-2 in an all-Russian clash to set up a second-round meeting with second-seeded Elina Svitolina.Belinda Bencic had to rally from a set down to get past German qualifier Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 15-06-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 11:05 IST
Keys starts German Open with 6-3, 6-4 win over Frech
  • Country:
  • Germany

Madison Keys started her German Open campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Polish qualifier Magdalena Frech.

Keyes, who is ranked 28th, hit three aces and saved four of the six break points she faced. She will next face the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the second round of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. The 26-year-old Keys is going for her third singles title on grass after wins in Eastbourne in 2014 and Birmingham two years later.

Another American, Amanda Anisimova, lost 6-3, 6-1 to Alizé Cornet of France. Cornet next faces Canada's Bianca Andreescu.

Also, Ekaterina Alexandrova defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-2 in an all-Russian clash to set up a second-round meeting with second-seeded Elina Svitolina.

Belinda Bencic had to rally from a set down to get past German qualifier Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Niemeier was playing her first professional grass-court tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021