ITTF vows to 'strengthen' integrity of events by extending partnership with Sportradar Integrity Services

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and Sportradar Integrity Services - a global supplier of sports integrity solutions - have extended their integrity partnership through to the end of 2023. This multi-year renewal agreement underscores the strong integrity collaboration between the two organisations that started back in 2017.

Under the agreement, events organised or sanctioned by ITTF or its affiliates, including the World Table Tennis Championships and various World Table Tennis (WTT) events, will be monitored by Sportradar's Fraud Detection System (FDS), an advanced and proven bet monitoring system, that has been independently assessed and verified by recognised experts in the field of sports betting and integrity. A global team of qualified integrity experts analyse irregular betting patterns and any suspicious matches are reported to partners, providing essential visibility into worldwide match-fixing. Last year, Sportradar detected over 500 suspicious matches across global sport, and has reported over 5,500 suspicious matches in the past 15 years.

ITTF will also be able to utilise Sportradar Intelligence & Investigation Services, to help identify and investigate integrity threats and issues with the use of their intelligence, investigation and due diligence expertise. Sportradar will furthermore provide a comprehensive risk assessment of the global betting and integrity landscape within Table Tennis, including the latest trends backed up by expert insights.

ITTF CEO Steve Dainton said: "Protecting the integrity of our events is of the utmost importance, and our partnership with Sportradar Integrity Services helps to strengthen our integrity programme. By utilising their extensive experience in the field of sports integrity, we believe that we are in strongest possible position to identify integrity issues in our competitions, and address any emerging risk factors threatening our sport." Andreas Krannich, Sportradar Integrity Services Managing Director, added: "We are proud to announce this multi-year extension of our partnership with ITTF.

"In our position as a leader in sporting integrity, it is our top priority to provide our partners with an effective framework to combat match-fixing and other integrity issues, especially when considering the increased risk to global sport as a result of the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing to support the ITTF's integrity programme and helping to uphold the integrity of global Table Tennis competitions," he added. (ANI)

