Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Mets snap Cubs' winning streak; Two Olympics, two Tokyos: Father, son design aquatics venues decades apart and more

MLB roundup: Mets snap Cubs' winning streak

David Peterson allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, and the New York Mets continued their strong play at home with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday. New York ended a seven-game home losing streak to the Cubs and won for the 12th time in its past 14 home games. In his 21st career start, Peterson (2-5) completed six scoreless innings for the first time and only allowed three baserunners. He struck out three and walked two.

Two Olympics, two Tokyos: Father, son design aquatics venues decades apart

When Paul Noritaka Tange won the rights to design the Aquatics Centre for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, one of the first things he did was to visit the grave of his father: the revolutionary Pritzker-winning architect, Kenzo Tange. "I wanted to tell him I'd grown enough to do this, too. That the office he founded was still fighting on," Paul, 63, said of his father, who died in 2005 at 91.

Olympics-Ledecky takes care of business, books ticket to Tokyo

Katie Ledecky took care of business securing her ticket to Tokyo on Monday with yet another dominating win in the 400 metres freestyle at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials. The world record holder and gold medallist at the Rio Olympics, Ledecky made it look effortless in front of a cheering crowd, taking the lead from the first stroke and cruising home in a time of four minutes, 1.27 seconds, more than three seconds clear of her nearest threat.

Olympics organisers to unveil COVID 'playbook' as IOC's Coates arrives in Tokyo

Olympics organizers prepared on Tuesday to unveil their latest "playbook" of rules to control COVID-19 infections as Japan's government pondered whether to extend a state of emergency and senior Olympics official John Coates arrived in Tokyo. Coates, a vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its point-man for the event, sparked a backlash last month when he said the Games would go ahead even if Tokyo were under a state of emergency due to the pandemic.

Brazil says 31 Copa America players, officials test positive for COVID-19

Brazil's Ministry of Health said on Monday that 31 players and Copa America delegation members had tested positive for COVID-19 by Sunday, the first day of the 10-nation South American soccer tournament. Another 10 cases were confirmed among employees working at hotels where the players and their delegations are staying in Brasilia, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told reporters.

Athletics-World champion Brazier on hunt for 'redemption' at U.S. Olympic trials

Donavan Brazier is out for revenge. The 24-year-old finished a dismal 19th in the men's 800 meters at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, missing out on the Rio Games, but then destroyed a stacked field in Doha at the World Athletics Championships three years later.

Predators G Pekka Rinne wins NHL's humanitarian award

The Nashville Predators' Pekka Rinne was chosen the winner of the NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Monday, the first Predators player to receive the award, which is based on humanitarian and leadership contributions made to a player's community. Rinne was one of three finalists alongside the New Jersey Devils' P.K. Subban and the San Jose Sharks' Kurtis Gabriel.

Soccer-Messi free kick not enough as Argentina held to draw by Chile

Argentina's Lionel Messi scored one of his trademark free-kicks in the first half but Eduardo Vargas equalized for Chile in the second to leave honors even at 1-1 in their Copa America opener in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. When the two sides met in a World Cup qualifier earlier this month, Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo acrobatically saved one Messi free-kick and another hit the woodwork but this time the Barcelona player went one better, curling a superb set-piece into the corner of the net from 25 meters out after 33 minutes.

Athletics-'Devastated' Houlihan maintains innocence after four-year doping ban

Shelby Houlihan said on Monday she had received a four-year ban for testing positive to an anabolic steroid but the American record-holder in the 1,500m and 5,000m denied she had knowingly taken a prohibited substance. Just days before the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials are set to begin, the 28-year-old said in a written statement that the Athletics Integrity Unit informed her in January a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) test showed an "adverse analytical finding" for nandrolone.

Tennis-Murray says question marks remain over fitness ahead of return

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray admits there are question marks about whether his body will hold up as he prepares to return to competitive action at Queen's Club. Murray has struggled to return to his former level since having hip resurfacing surgery in January 2019 with niggling injuries limiting his tournament time.

