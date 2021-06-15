Soccer-Ramsdale replaces injured Henderson in England squad

England have called up Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as a replacement for the injured Dean Henderson in their European Championship squad, the team said on Tuesday.

Henderson has been forced to withdraw due to a hip issue that has limited his involvement in training and he is returning to his club Manchester United for treatment. Under UEFA regulations, teams are allowed to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds. The uncapped Ramsdale, 23, was in the provisional squad named by manager Gareth Southgate before the tournament.

Ramsdale was one of seven players to play every minute of the Premier League campaign but could not help Sheffield United retain their top-flight status. They finished bottom of the table and were the first club to be relegated. Despite conceding 63 goals in 38 games, Ramsdale made 147 saves -- the second-highest in the season after West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone (166), who is also in the England squad. Both are expected to be backups for Jordan Pickford.

England, who beat Croatia 1-0 in their opening Group D match, play Scotland at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

