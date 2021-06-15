Left Menu

Euro 2020: Ramsdale replaces Dean Henderson in England's squad

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on Tuesday was called into England's Euro 2020 squad to replace Dean Henderson.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-06-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:00 IST
Euro 2020: Ramsdale replaces Dean Henderson in England's squad
Ramsdale replaces Dean Henderson in England's squad (Photo/ FA Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on Tuesday was called into England's Euro 2020 squad to replace Dean Henderson. "Henderson withdraws with a hip issue that would continue to limit his involvement in training throughout the tournament," the FA said in an official statement.

Under UEFA regulations, squads are permitted to replace goalkeepers on medical grounds at any stage. The Manchester United goalkeeper will now return to his club for further assessment and rehabilitation ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Ramsdale was originally a member of Gareth Southgate's pre-tournament group in Middlesbrough having played for England at this year's UEFA U21 EURO in Slovenia in March. The Sheffield United player, a 2017 UEFA U19 EURO winner, will now follow standard COVID-19 testing protocol before entering the camp.

England started their Euro 2020 campaign with a win as the side defeated Croatia on Sunday at the Wembley Stadium. Raheem Sterling registered the lone goal as England ended up winning the match and they will next take on Scotland on June 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021