Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool get green light to increase Anfield capacity to over 61,000

"In what has been a very unpredictable year, we are seeking certainty in order to progress with this project and there are still some steps we need to take to get there." Liverpool completed expansion of the Main Stand in 2016 which increased its capacity to 54,000.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 16:59 IST
Soccer-Liverpool get green light to increase Anfield capacity to over 61,000
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool has been granted planning permission for their proposed expansion of the Anfield Road stand which would increase the capacity at Anfield to over 61,000, Liverpool City Council said on Tuesday. The redevelopment will increase the ground's capacity by around 7,000, making Anfield the third-largest stadium in the Premier League by capacity, after Manchester United's Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool has also been given permission to host up to six concerts and major events at Anfield for a period of five years. "This is a huge milestone in our journey towards bringing more supporters into Anfield," Andy Hughes, managing director of Liverpool, said in a statement.

"We underwent a two-stage public consultation period during the planning process for the project and I would like to thank everyone who has offered a contribution to that. "In what has been a very unpredictable year, we are seeking certainty in order to progress with this project and there are still some steps we need to take to get there."

Liverpool completed expansion of the Main Stand in 2016 which increased its capacity to 54,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021