Tennis-Berrettini wins all-Italian opener at Queen's
Top seed Matteo Berrettini came through a tricky opener at the Queen's Club championships as he edged out fellow Italian Stefano Travaglia 7-6(5) 7-6(4) on Tuesday. Berrettini, playing his first match on grass this season, took a while to find his feet on the slick lawn and fell 4-1 behind in the opening set in front of a small crowd.
But he found his range and battled back to take a tight opener on a tiebreak. Travaglia saved a match point in the 12th game of the second set but he could not hold off Berrettini in the day's second tiebreak. The world number nine rifled a backhand down the line to complete the win and set up a potential second-round against five-time Queen's Club champion Andy Murray if the British favourite beats Benoit Paire later.
