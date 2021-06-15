Left Menu

Tennis-Berrettini wins all-Italian opener at Queen's

Berrettini, playing his first match on grass this season, took a while to find his feet on the slick lawn and fell 4-1 behind in the opening set in front of a small crowd. But he found his range and battled back to take a tight opener on a tiebreak. Travaglia saved a match point in the 12th game of the second set but he could not hold off Berrettini in the day's second tiebreak.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:55 IST
Tennis-Berrettini wins all-Italian opener at Queen's
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Top seed Matteo Berrettini came through a tricky opener at the Queen's Club championships as he edged out fellow Italian Stefano Travaglia 7-6(5) 7-6(4) on Tuesday. Berrettini, playing his first match on grass this season, took a while to find his feet on the slick lawn and fell 4-1 behind in the opening set in front of a small crowd.

But he found his range and battled back to take a tight opener on a tiebreak. Travaglia saved a match point in the 12th game of the second set but he could not hold off Berrettini in the day's second tiebreak. The world number nine rifled a backhand down the line to complete the win and set up a potential second-round against five-time Queen's Club champion Andy Murray if the British favourite beats Benoit Paire later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021