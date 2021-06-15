Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester's Vardy buys stake in American club Rochester Rhinos

However, the club have been on a four-year hiatus due to financial issues and are looking to relaunch in 2022 with Vardy's help. "This is a huge coup for Rochester and the Rhinos.

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has become co-owner of the Rochester Rhinos, the New York State-based club said on Tuesday.

The Rhinos, established in 1996, became the first team outside the top flight Major League Soccer (MLS) to win the U.S. Open Cup in 1999, the former A-League side beating four MLS teams along the way. However, the club have been on a four-year hiatus due to financial issues and are looking to relaunch in 2022 with Vardy's help.

"This is a huge coup for Rochester and the Rhinos. Jamie is known throughout the soccer world and we are delighted that he has chosen to join us as a co-owner," franchise owners David and Wendy Dworkin said in a statement. "Hopefully, this fantastic news, will give everyone connected with the club the belief that there are good times ahead."

England international Vardy, 34, has two more years to run on his Leicester contract.

