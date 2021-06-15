'Non-mask wearers could be DQd' Olympics Playbook
Olympic athletes will face harsh punishments including disqualification for violations of COVID safety rules under guidelines unveiled in the final Playbooks issued by Tokyo 2020 organisers on Tuesday.
Tokyo 2020 organisers and the International Olympic Committee unveiled the third and final edition of their so-called Playbooks, the COVID-19 rule books for athletes and others entering Japan to participate in the Olympics.
The organisers said in the case of flagrant infractions, serious sanctions will be imposed including permanent exclusion from the Games, deportation and fines.
In the media briefing, IOC also mentioned that an additional 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available for people who are involved in the Tokyo 2020 Games.
The postponed Olympics will open on July 23rd.
