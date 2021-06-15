Left Menu

'Non-mask wearers could be DQd' Olympics Playbook

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:45 IST
'Non-mask wearers could be DQd' Olympics Playbook
  • Country:
  • Japan

Olympic athletes will face harsh punishments including disqualification for violations of COVID safety rules under guidelines unveiled in the final Playbooks issued by Tokyo 2020 organisers on Tuesday.

Tokyo 2020 organisers and the International Olympic Committee unveiled the third and final edition of their so-called Playbooks, the COVID-19 rule books for athletes and others entering Japan to participate in the Olympics.

The organisers said in the case of flagrant infractions, serious sanctions will be imposed including permanent exclusion from the Games, deportation and fines.

In the media briefing, IOC also mentioned that an additional 20,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available for people who are involved in the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The postponed Olympics will open on July 23rd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021