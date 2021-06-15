Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo makes Euros history as he starts in fifth tournament

Hungary: Peter Gulacsi; Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; ﻿Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, ﻿﻿﻿Andras Schafer, Attila Fiola; Roland Sallai, Aadam Szalai (captain) Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, ﻿﻿Raphael Guerreiro; Danilo, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota,﻿ ﻿Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Cristiano Ronaldo will make European Championship history on Tuesday when he becomes the first ever player to appear in the tournament five times, after being named in the starting 11 for holders Portugal's opener in Group F against Hungary.

The Portugal captain, who lines up in a front three alongside Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva, will also move ahead of Bastian Schweinsteiger as the player with the most Euros appearances, as he gets ready to play his 22nd game in a finals. Coach Fernando Santos opted for a balanced centre of the park with two holding midfielders in William Carvalho and Danilo, while Nelson Semedo gets the nod at rightback after Joao Cancelo was forced to withdraw following a COVID-19 positive.

Hungary coach Marco Rossi went for his usual 3-5-2 formation to try to stifle the holders and Ronaldo, looking to Andras Schafer to take the place of injured talisman Dominik Szoboszlai. Hungary: Peter Gulacsi; Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Gergo Lovrencsics, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Attila Fiola; Roland Sallai, Aadam Szalai (captain)

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro; Danilo, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo (captain)

