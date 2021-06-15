India has kept bar really high, will be a tough opposition: Taylor

Senior New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Tuesday said India have set the bar really high and considering their bench strength, it will be an extremely tough battle for his team during the World Test Championship final beginning June 18.

''You go through the Indian line-up, all world-class players all through and whatever side they do decide to go with, they will leave out some world-class players as well. We know whatever XI we face will be very tough,'' Taylor said during a virtual press conference.

''India has been a world no.1 side and they have kept the bar really high for a long period of time, everyone in the world had to catch up to and I don't see any difference, yes we had a couple of Tests here but playing India in home, away or neutral venue will be a tough opposition.'' Taylor said India have a ''balanced side and their depth has been amazing.'' ''India has been a fantastic side for a long period of time, not only the batters but also the bowlers. They won against Australia during a home summer, it was great to watch...,'' he said.

''They had a lot of success over here as well. I am sure in their warm-up games and bowling at the nets, they would have enjoyed the swing and bounce that the duke ball has.

''... I am sure their warm-up game would have been a lot like playing a Test match.'' While India didn't get any game time, New Zealand geared up for the WTC final with a rare Test win in England during a two-match series. Taylor termed it as an ''ideal preparation''.

''It is an ideal preparation having two tests against England in these conditions, we are very lucky to manage to get these two matches and obviously the guys got some match preparation in these conditions, can't think of anything better,'' he said.

''Playing England in these conditions was a great Test, we learned a lot but as with everything in cricket, whatever you do first, you gotta do well and the team that puts the best foot forward will go a long away to sitting out in what hopefully is a great series.'' Taylor said he would have quit if New Zealand had won the ODI World Cup in 2019 and he would look for redemption in the WTC final.

''It was disappointing to have lost that match at Lord's a couple of years ago. When you lose and you're at the age that I was, you think that might be the last time I ever get to play a World Cup final, so it's nice for me to be here,'' the 37-year-old said.

''If we had won that game, I might have retired after that, so I'm glad that I didn't and that I'm here today.

''I just think it's really exciting to be here, the whole New Zealand side are really excited, it's going to be a great occasion, playing against India. We've only been number one for a few weeks, they have been number one for five or six years so they are going to be a really hard opposition to play against.'' Asked if New Zealand will be invited for longer Test series after their achievement of reaching the WTC final, Taylor said: ''As players, we love playing Test cricket and we would love to play three-match series but if it was a difference between playing a white ball series and playing just two-Test series, we definitely take two-Test series, it is better than nothing.

''It is a moving base world cricket at the moment with COVID and quarantines and bubbles and things like that, so being realistic, with a 3 or 4 match series, I never played one of them. ''I can't see it happening in future but hopefully we can play more three-match series to test ourselves.'' PTI ATK PDS PDS

