Sports News Roundup: Mets snap Cubs' winning streak; Osaka must find 'safe space' to overcome issues, says Evert and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic to play doubles in Mallorca ahead of Wimbledon defence

World number one Novak Djokovic has taken an unusual route to prepare for his title defence at Wimbledon by confirming his participation in doubles at next week's ATP grasscourt event in Mallorca, Spain. The Mallorca Championships was originally set to make its debut in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ATP 250 event will be the first in Spain to be played on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon, which starts on June 28.

MLB roundup: Mets snap Cubs' winning streak

David Peterson allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, and the New York Mets continued their strong play at home with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday. New York ended a seven-game home losing streak to the Cubs and won for the 12th time in its past 14 home games. In his 21st career start, Peterson (2-5) completed six scoreless innings for the first time and only allowed three baserunners. He struck out three and walked two.

Soccer clubs embrace cryptocurrency, but fans are divided

A growing number of major soccer clubs are launching digital coins that allow fans to vote on a variety of minor decisions as the sport faces slumping revenues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But supporters are divided over the so-called fan tokens. Some appreciate the novel way to engage with their teams - and help make decisions, even if only on small-time matters such as the song played at matches after a goal is scored or images used on social media. Others dismiss the tokens as superficial participation that adds to the already growing costs of following their teams.

Tennis-Osaka must find 'safe space' to overcome issues, says Evert

Japan's world number two Naomi Osaka must take the time to be in a "safe space" and seek help to figure out the dilemma she finds herself in, according to American tennis great Chris Evert. Osaka withdrew from the French Open before the second round in the wake of controversy caused by her decision to skip mandatory post-match news conferences at the tournament.

Up to 80% of Tokyo Olympics media expected to be vaccinated, say organisers

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expects 70% to 80% of the news media covering the Olympics in Tokyo this summer to be vaccinated, organisers said at the launch of the updated coronavirus guidelines for the Games on Tuesday. They also said that every sports delegation arriving in Japan would have a COVID-19 liaison officer coordinating with the organisers of the measures to stop the spread of the virus at the event due to start on July 23.

Cycling-Froome to be Israel Start-Up Nation's road captain at Tour de France

Four-times Tour de France winner Chris Froome will line up for this year's race with Israel Start-Up Nation as their road captain, the team announced on Tuesday. Froome, who won the Tour in 2013 and from 2015-17, was not part of the Tour last year after being left out of the Ineos-Grenadiers squad.

Soccer-'I'm fine under the circumstances', says Denmark's Eriksen

Denmark's Christian Eriksen said he was feeling "fine -- under the circumstances" and expressed gratitude for the flood of messages he had received after he suffered a cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday. His first public comment since the collapse on the pitch came as his team mates were preparing for Denmark's second Group B game against Belgium on Thursday.

Tennis-Top seed Medvedev knocked out by Struff in Halle opener

World number two Daniil Medvedev's Wimbledon preparations suffered a setback on Tuesday when he was bundled out by Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(3) 6-3 in the opening round of the ATP 500 tournament in Halle. In his first match of the grasscrout season, top seed Medvedev made a bright start to open up a commanding 5-2 lead in the opening set before Struff roared back into the contest.

Soccer-Leicester's Vardy buys stake in American club Rochester Rhinos

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has become co-owner of the Rochester Rhinos, the New York State-based club said on Tuesday. The Rhinos, established in 1996, became the first team outside the top flight Major League Soccer (MLS) to win the U.S. Open Cup in 1999, the former A-League side beating four MLS teams along the way.

Golf-DeChambeau to launch U.S. Open title defence with Matsuyama, Strafaci

Bryson DeChambeau will begin his U.S. Open title defence in a group with reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2020 U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci during first-round action on Thursday at Torrey Pines. DeChambeau, who won his first major title at last year's U.S. Open by a stunning six shots at Winged Foot, will tee off from the par-four first hole at 1:14 p.m. PT (2014 GMT) with Japan's Matsuyama and Strafaci.

