Former spinner Ankeet Chavan cleared to play again

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:12 IST
Former Mumbai left-arm spinner Ankeet Chavan, who was suspended for life for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013 along with S Sreesanth, has been cleared to play again by the BCCI.

Confirming the development, Chavan told PTI that he received the mail from the Board on Tuesday evening.

Last year, the BCCI's Ombudsman Justice (Retd) DK Jain had reduced the quantum of sentence for both Sreesanth and Chavan to seven years from the life ban imposed by the BCCI.

While the copy of the order regarding Sreesanth had arrived even before his ban ended on September 2020, Chavan had to wait till May 3 to get his order. Earlier in the month, Chavan had urged the Mumbai Cricket Association to write to the BCCI to give him the clearance letter.

