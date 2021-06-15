Soccer-Ronaldo moves past Platini as all-time leading scorer at Euros

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a record 10th career goal at the European Championship finals after netting a penalty against Hungary in their Group F clash in Budapest on Tuesday, taking the outright lead on the scorers list ahead of Michel Platini.

Ronaldo also holds the record for the most appearances at the Euros, having played in five editions of the competition now, and has played the most games, with the match against Hungary being his 22nd since he made his debut in 2004. (Writing by Nick Said; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)