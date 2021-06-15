Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo moves past Platini as all-time leading scorer at Euros

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:19 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo moves past Platini as all-time leading scorer at Euros
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a record 10th career goal at the European Championship finals after netting a penalty against Hungary in their Group F clash in Budapest on Tuesday, taking the outright lead on the scorers list ahead of Michel Platini.

Ronaldo also holds the record for the most appearances at the Euros, having played in five editions of the competition now, and has played the most games, with the match against Hungary being his 22nd since he made his debut in 2004. (Writing by Nick Said; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021