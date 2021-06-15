Left Menu

Soccer-Sierra Leone end long wait for Africa Cup of Nations finals berth

They demanded the match be postponed again to Tuesday and the tests done again, and after all eight individuals returned negative results the match finally went ahead.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:58 IST
Soccer-Sierra Leone end long wait for Africa Cup of Nations finals berth

Striker Kei Kamara scored a first half penalty as Sierra Leone sealed a berth at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament for the first time since 1996, following a 1-0 victory over Benin in their twice-postponed qualifier in neutral Conakry on Tuesday. Kamara slotted in the spot-kick after 19 minutes and the Leone Stars then were forced to weather waves of Benin attacks, but were able to hold on for a historic victory and earn a place in the 24-team continental finals scheduled for Cameroon early next year.

Sierra Leone needed victory to move above Benin, who had required just a point to seal second place behind group winners Nigeria. The final fixture in the pool was originally scheduled for Freetown on March 30, but was postponed after Benin refused to play having been told 90 minutes before kick-off that five of their players had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Confederation of African Football postponed the game to yesterday in Guinea, but just before kick off, it was the Leone Stars’ turn to launch a vehement protest after they were told six players and two members of their technical team had tested positive. They demanded the match be postponed again to Tuesday and the tests done again, and after all eight individuals returned negative results the match finally went ahead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on Wednesday

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021