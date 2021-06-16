Left Menu

Soccer-Juve, Barca and Real admitted to Champions League next season

Admission letters have been sent to all Champions League participants, European soccer's governing body UEFA has said. Disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barca and Real over their involvement in the proposed Super League have been suspended by UEFA's independent appeals body.

Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been admitted to next season's Champions League despite their involvement in the proposed breakaway European Super League project. Admission letters have been sent to all Champions League participants, European soccer's governing body UEFA has said.

Disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barca and Real over their involvement in the proposed Super League have been suspended by UEFA's independent appeals body. UEFA opened a probe against the three clubs but last week it suspended proceedings after being notified by the Swiss authorities of a court order from the commercial court in Madrid obtained by the legal entity European Super League Company SL.

"Admission letters have been sent to all clubs participating in next season's UEFA club competitions today," UEFA told Reuters on Tuesday. Juve, Barca and Real are the last of the 12 clubs who signed up to the Super League in April not to have distanced themselves from the breakaway project which unravelled when all six English clubs plus Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid withdrew.

Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said earlier this month that the plan to create a breakaway league was not a coup but a way to save the soccer industry, which has been hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Juve qualified for the Champions League on the final day of last season's Serie A campaign and have since changed coaches, with Massimiliano Allegri back for a second spell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

