Golf-Spieth reveals foot injury ahead of U.S. Open

Jordan Spieth, who is one of the top favorites for this week's U.S. Open, revealed on Tuesday that he hurt his foot recently but expects to be fine when the year's penultimate major gets underway.

Reuters | San Diego | Updated: 16-06-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 01:02 IST
Jordan Spieth, who is one of the top favorites for this week's U.S. Open, revealed on Tuesday that he hurt his foot recently but expects to be fine when the year's penultimate major gets underway. The three-time major champion, who has enjoyed an impressive resurgence in recent months, had medical tape on his right ankle during his practice round at Torrey Pines on Tuesday. He said it was the result of a misstep that occurred last week.

"I was carrying my clubs, and I jammed my foot, my heel, leaving the course," said Spieth. "So it's been hurting, but it's nothing that I'm going to do more damage to or anything like that, so I'm fine." The 27-year-old said his heel was still limiting him but did not seem concerned that it would hamper him when the first round begins on Thursday.

"I'm having a hard time pushing off on some of the drives, but I think yesterday was better than the day before, which was better than the day before," said Spieth. "So I assume just continue treatment and rest, and it should be fine." Spieth has recorded six top-10 finishes in his last nine PGA Tour starts, including an April victory in Texas that ended a nearly four-year winless streak.

Spieth, who won the U.S. Open in 2015, will play the opening two rounds alongside fellow Texans Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler.

