Greenpeace parachutist delays start to Germany and France opener

A parachutist with "Kick Out Oil" and "Greenpeace" written on the back of his parachute flew into the Allianz stadium before Germany's Euro 2020 opener against France on Tuesday, briefly delaying the match and appearing to injure at least one person before landing.

A parachutist with "Kick Out Oil" and "Greenpeace" written on the back of his parachute flew into the Allianz stadium before Germany's Euro 2020 opener against France on Tuesday, briefly delaying the match and appearing to injure at least one person before landing. Two Germany players approached the man before security officials escorted him off the pitch.

A camera operator appeared to have been injured in the incident but walked away by himself with medics. The parachutist came in at a steep angle and appeared to clip a cable when entering the stadium as he struggled to gain control before landing heavily at the far end of the pitch where players were waiting to start the Group F match.

Greenpeace Germany later wrote on Twitter: "Hey @Volkswagen, time to kick out oil! #Greenpeace activists protest against the games' sponsor at the #FRAGER-match and demand: stop selling climate-damaging diesel and petrol cars! #EURO2020"

