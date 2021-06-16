Left Menu

ANALYSIS-Soccer-France's Pogba lucky to have perfect sidekick in Kante

"When we need to suffer, we do it together and when we attack, we do it together," added the midfielder, who said this week how much of an honour it was to play alongside Kante. Eight of France's starting team against Germany played in the 2018 World Cup final win over Croatia and, while it was not a five-star display, they won with something to spare as both Benzema and Mbappe had goals ruled out for offside.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 04:09 IST
ANALYSIS-Soccer-France's Pogba lucky to have perfect sidekick in Kante

France midfielder Paul Pogba earned the Star of the Match award for his display in the world champions' 1-0 win over Germany in their Euro 2020 Group F opener on Tuesday but knows how lucky he is to play alongside N'Golo Kante. Powerhouse Pogba's sublime pass in the 20th minute unlocked Germany's defence, allowing Lucas Hernandez to drive in a cross that Germany's Mats Hummels turned into his own net.

Pogba, 28, delivered several other moments of quality as the link between France's midfield and the dream attacking trident of Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. Adrien Rabiot was also a disciplined presence in Didier Deschamps' midfield that was ultimately far too crafty for a German side that looked short of cohesion.

But it was Chelsea's Kante, who at the age of 30 appears to be elevating his games to new levels, who knitted it together. A few weeks after his masterful display helped Chelsea overcome favourites Manchester City in the Champions League final, Kante again showed that he remains the beating heart of world champions France.

When required as a defensive shield in the second half, as Germany tried to build some momentum, Kante was immense. Almost inevitably, Kante was also in close proximity whenever France turned over possession -- using the ball efficiently and with no little vision.

Pogba's Manchester United career has spluttered at times, yet when playing for France, Kante's influence rubs off on him to such an extent that he looks like a world-beater. In the 28 games he has started for France with Kante, Les Blues have won 22, drawn six and lost none.

"Pogba was absolutely immense tonight," France's Euro 2000 winner Robert Pires told UEFA's website. "We know all about his technique. He's back to his best, physically." Pogba's words after the game would have been music to the ears of Deschamps, as he attempts to add the European crown to the World Cup his side won in Russia in 2018.

"We know we need to live up to our tag as world champions and come out on to the pitch with humility," Pogba said. "When we need to suffer, we do it together and when we attack, we do it together," added the midfielder, who said this week how much of an honour it was to play alongside Kante.

Eight of France's starting team against Germany played in the 2018 World Cup final win over Croatia and, while it was not a five-star display, they won with something to spare as both Benzema and Mbappe had goals ruled out for offside. Those looking for weaknesses were left disappointed as France's unbeaten run in competitive matches reached 17.

"We spent all night talking about France's attacking players, but again another clean sheet," former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane told ITV Sport. "That's a defence that can win them the title. They are brilliant at the back." For Germany, a first defeat in the opening match of a European Championship gives coach Joachim Loew much to ponder.

They looked toothless in attack with the returning Thomas Mueller failing to gel with Kai Havertz and Serge Gnabry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021