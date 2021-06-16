Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic to play doubles in Mallorca ahead of Wimbledon defence

World number one Novak Djokovic has taken an unusual route to prepare for his title defence at Wimbledon by confirming his participation in doubles at next week's ATP grasscourt event in Mallorca, Spain. The Mallorca Championships was originally set to make its debut in 2020 but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ATP 250 event will be the first in Spain to be played on grass in the lead-up to Wimbledon, which starts on June 28.

MLB roundup: Mets snap Cubs' winning streak

David Peterson allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, and the New York Mets continued their strong play at home with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday. New York ended a seven-game home losing streak to the Cubs and won for the 12th time in its past 14 home games. In his 21st career start, Peterson (2-5) completed six scoreless innings for the first time and only allowed three baserunners. He struck out three and walked two.

Tennis-Osaka must find 'safe space' to overcome issues, says Evert

Japan's world number two Naomi Osaka must take the time to be in a "safe space" and seek help to figure out the dilemma she finds herself in, according to American tennis great Chris Evert. Osaka withdrew from the French Open before the second round in the wake of controversy caused by her decision to skip mandatory post-match news conferences at the tournament.

Up to 80% of Tokyo Olympics media expected to be vaccinated, say organisers

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expects 70% to 80% of the news media covering the Olympics in Tokyo this summer to be vaccinated, organisers said at the launch of the updated coronavirus guidelines for the Games on Tuesday. They also said that every sports delegation arriving in Japan would have a COVID-19 liaison officer coordinating with the organisers of the measures to stop the spread of the virus at the event due to start on July 23.

Golf-Bombs away! DeChambeau promises to unleash on Torrey Pines

Bryson DeChambeau has dismantled courses with his prodigious length off the tee and on Tuesday said to expect more of the same from him this week at Torrey Pines, where he will try to successfully defend his U.S. Open title. U.S. Open venues are typically played under very difficult scoring conditions, where accuracy off the tee is crucial given narrow fairways that are guarded by thick rough, but DeChambeau likes to march to the beat of his own drum.

Soccer-Copa America registers another 11 positive COVID-19 tests

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded among people involved in the Copa America rose to 52 on Tuesday, an increase of 11 on two days previously, Brazil’s Health Ministry said. Two of the new cases were players or officials embedded with the competing teams, the ministry said.

Boxing-Wilder and Fury trade barbs ahead of trilogy fight

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury vowed to run Deontay Wilder down while the challenger said blood will be shed as the fighters came face-to-face in an odd press conference ahead of their July 24 trilogy fight in Las Vegas. Fury (30-0-1) first fought former long-time heavyweight champion Wilder (42-1-1) to a draw in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

Golf-DeChambeau hoping for U.S. Open showdown with Koepka

Bryson DeChambeau made a concerted attempt on Tuesday to put a light-hearted spin on his public feud with Brooks Koepka, describing it as "great banter" and welcoming a potential on-course showdown between the pair at this week's U.S. Open. Defending champion DeChambeau and 2017 and 2018 winner Koepka between them have won three of the past four U.S. Opens, and their recent feud could hardly have come at a better time for anyone looking for a bit of acrimony in a sport with a staid public image.

Soccer-Portugal's record-breaking Ronaldo sinks battling Hungary

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a late double to help holders Portugal get off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over Hungary in front of a 67,000 crowd on Tuesday as the forward became the all-time leading scorer at European Championship finals. Hungary rode a wave of early pressure from Portugal in the Group F clash and had a goal ruled out for offside shortly before Portugal's Raphael Guerreiro broke the deadlock at the other end with a deflected effort in the 84th minute.

Golf-Thomas cuts practice time to be mentally sharp for U.S. Open

Justin Thomas may not be riding a string of encouraging results ahead of this week's U.S. Open but the world number two said on Tuesday he had actually reduced his practice time in a bid to remain mentally fresh. The U.S. Open is meant to be the toughest test in golf and Thomas, who finished outside the top 40 in his only two events since missing the cut at last month's PGA Championship, said his preparation days are far from intense.

