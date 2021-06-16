Left Menu

Sailing-Team New Zealand reject Auckland bid for 37th America's Cup

America's Cup holder Team New Zealand (TNZ) has rejected its home government's offer to host a match defending its trophy in Auckland and will now look at options offshore, the sailing outfit said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 06:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 06:49 IST
Sailing-Team New Zealand reject Auckland bid for 37th America's Cup

America's Cup holder Team New Zealand (TNZ) has rejected its home government's offer to host a match defending its trophy in Auckland and will now look at options offshore, the sailing outfit said on Wednesday. TNZ, who retained the "Auld Mug" earlier this year in Auckland with a 7-3 victory over Italy's Luna Rossa, had been negotiating with New Zealand authorities on mounting another defence in the nation's largest city.

"By all means, the end of the exclusive negotiation period does not eliminate all possibility of the event or an event being hosted in New Zealand," TNZ boss Grant Dalton said in a statement. "If resources enable an event in New Zealand we will remain open to it. But, we must explore other opportunities to ensure we can put up another successful defence."

New Zealand in March accepted the Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, represented by INEOS Team UK, as challenger of record for the 37th staging of the America's Cup. The New Zealand government had pledged NZ$99 million ($71 million) in cash and in-kind support for TNZ to defend the trophy in Auckland, having already spent some NZ$250 million for the 2021 match.

"Our view is that we want it to be hosted here. We've put our best foot forward, but there's also limits to what we can do," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told local radio station Radio Hauraki on Wednesday. "Because, you know, this is taxpayer-funding, ultimately - so it's got to always be a benefit to New Zealand."

New Zealand media have reported Team UK have offered to fund a one-off race against TNZ around the Isle of Wight, the site of the original race in 1851. Irish media on Tuesday reported the southern Ireland city of Cork was preparing a bid for the match and had hosted a technical delegation of America's Cup organisers over the weekend.

($1 = 1.4041 New Zealand dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021