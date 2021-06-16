Soccer-Several people in hospital after parachute protest before France v Germany
Several people are being treated in hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the Allianz Arena before France's 1-0 win over Germany in the European Championship on Tuesday, European soccer's governing body UEFA said. A parachutist with "Kick Out Oil" and "Greenpeace" written on the back of his parachute flew into the stadium, briefly delaying the match.
Several people are being treated in hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the Allianz Arena before France's 1-0 win over Germany in the European Championship on Tuesday, European soccer's governing body UEFA said.
A parachutist with "Kick Out Oil" and "Greenpeace" written on the back of his parachute flew into the stadium, briefly delaying the match. The parachutist came in at a steep angle and appeared to clip a cable when entering the stadium as he struggled to gain control before landing heavily at the far end of the pitch where players were waiting to start the Group F match.
"This inconsiderate act -- which could have had very serious consequences for a huge number of people attending -- caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital and law authorities will take the necessary action," UEFA said in a statement. "UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable EURO 2020 tournament and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions.
"The staging of the match was fortunately not impacted by such a reckless and dangerous action, but several people were injured nonetheless." France coach Didier Deschamps, who was seen ducking out of the way of a large piece of equipment near the dugout, said he suffered a "little bruise".
Greenpeace Germany wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: "Hey @Volkswagen, time to kick out oil! #Greenpeace activists protest against the games' sponsor at the #FRAGER-match and demand: stop selling climate-damaging diesel and petrol cars! #EURO2020"
