Cristiano Ronaldo scripts footballing history at Euros, becomes all time top-scorer

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo made European Championships history as he became the all-time top scorer in the summer tournament after his record-shattering 10th and 11th finals goals in the opening Euro 2020 match against Hungary.

ANI | Budapest | Updated: 16-06-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 10:23 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo scripts footballing history at Euros, becomes all time top-scorer
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating goal against Hungary (Photo: Twitter/Selecao Portugal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo made European Championships history as he became the all-time top scorer in the summer tournament after his record-shattering 10th and 11th finals goals in the opening Euro 2020 match against Hungary. Cristiano Ronaldo, who was playing his record fifth European Championship on Tuesday, overtook the previous mark of nine goals set by France's Michel Platini in Euro's all-time leading scorer list.

On the list of active players, only France's forward Antoine Griezmann comes close to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as he has scored six goals in the seven matches played at Euros. Ronaldo's late brace also saw him moving onto 106 international goals, three shy of footballing immortality - Iranian striker Ali Daei's all-time record international goals tally of 109.

Juventus marksman also became the oldest player to score for Portugal at a major tournament (World Cup & Euros), aged 36 years and 130 days. Before Ronaldo stole the stage with a clinical penalty and a brilliant one-two with Rafa in additional time to slot the ball into the back of the empty net, Raphael Guerreiro deflected shot opened the scoring for the 2016 champions just six minutes before the full-time against Hungary.

Later in the day, France rode on an unfortunate Mats Hummels' own goal to slide past Germany in Euro 2020. France's win leaves them second in Group F after Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary, while Germany sits on third. Portugal sits at the top of the board in Group F and will take on Germany in Munich on June 19 while Hungary's next game is against France on the same day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

