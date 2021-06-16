Soccer-Man City to begin Premier League title defence at Spurs
Manchester United host Leeds United on the opening day while Liverpool play away to newly-promoted Norwich City in their opener. Chelsea, who won the Champions League last season, begin their season at home to Crystal Palace before trips to Arsenal and Liverpool.
Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defense on Aug. 14 when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur, according to the fixture list for the 2021-22 season released on Wednesday. Manchester United host Leeds United on an opening day while Liverpool plays away to newly-promoted Norwich City in their opener.
Chelsea, who won the Champions League last season, begin their season at home to Crystal Palace before trips to Arsenal and Liverpool. Arsenal kicks off their campaign at Brentford, who will play in the top flight of English football for the first time in 74 years.
Watford, returning to the Premier League after a year-long absence, hosts Aston Villa in their first game.
