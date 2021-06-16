Left Menu

Spanish referee picked to officiate Copa América match

PTI | Cuiaba | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:00 IST
Spanish referee picked to officiate Copa América match
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

A Spanish refereeing crew was selected to officiate a Copa America game as part of an agreement between UEFA and South American soccer body CONMEBOL.

It will be the first time a European crew works a Copa America match, CONMEBOL said.

The same accord will put an Argentinian crew in charge of a European Championship match between Ukraine and North Macedonia on Thursday.

Spaniard Jesús Gil Manzano will be the referee for Friday's clash between Chile and Bolivia. His assistants at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba, Brazil, will be three other Spaniards.

Fernando Rapallini and his Argentinian assistants will work the Euro 2020 match in Bucharest, Romania.

It's part of an effort to ''optimize refereeing in both confederations,'' CONMEBOL said in a statement.

Chile drew 1-1 with Argentina in its first Copa America match, while Bolivia lost 3-1 to Paraguay. Both teams are in group A.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021