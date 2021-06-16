Soccer-England defender Rose returns to Watford after Spurs exit
England full back Danny Rose will return to Watford on a free-transfer next season after leaving Tottenham Hotspur, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Wednesday. Rose, who has signed a two-year deal at Watford, left Tottenham after 14 years at the north London club. He was part of the Tottenham team that reached the Champions League final in the 2018-19 season.
The 30-year-old, who has 29 caps for England, will return to Watford after 12 years, having played seven times for the Hertfordshire club during his loan spell at the end of 2008-09. Watford, returning to the Premier League after a year-long absence, host Aston Villa in their first game of the season on Aug. 14.
