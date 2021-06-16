Ganguly impressed by Copa America's tribute to Maradona

Left Menu

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is impressed with the tribute given by CONMEBOL to Argentina legend Diego Maradona.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is impressed with the tribute given by CONMEBOL to Argentina legend Diego Maradona. CONMEBOL gave a tribute to Maradona during Argentina's opening game of the Copa America 2021 against Chile on Tuesday.

Ganguly posted a video on Instagram and he captioned the post as: "That's how you pay tribute to a genius. My superstar. Well done Copa America." During the opening game of Argentina against Chile, a holographic image of Maradona appeared at the Estadio Nilton Santos Stadium with him doing kick-ups, reported Goal.com.

The memorable goal against England where he stunned several defenders in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico was also shown and the tribute ended with the Argentine striker balancing the ball on his head with '1960 to infinity' written above. Maradona had passed away at the age of 60 on November 26 last year after suffering a heart attack.

He had been hospitalised at the start of November after complaining of low spirits and fatigue. Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game. (ANI)

